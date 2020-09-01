Sections
JEE Main 2020: Examinees brave rain and lack of transport to take tests in Bengal

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:34 IST

By Joydeep Thakur and Pramod Giri, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Students appear for JEE 2020 exhamination at TCS Gitanjali, Kolkata, West Bengal on Tuesday, September 01, 2020. (HT Photo)

JEE Main 2020: JEE (Mains) examinees in some districts of West Bengal left home as early as 3.30 am on Tuesday to reach examination halls as lack of transport, rain and floods played spoilsport.

In all 37,973 students are appearing for JEE (Mains) for which 15 centres have been set up in the state.

On Monday, state transport department officials said efforts were being made to run at least 3000 buses and auto-rickshaw and taxi unions had been told to run all vehicles. This, however, did not help all students and many had a tough time.

Parents at many examination centres said they had to pay through their nose to hire cars as buses and taxis were not available.



Asutosh Saha, a wage labourer from Ghatal in West Midnapore district, brought his son Rupak to a centre at Salt Lake in the eastern periphery of Kolkata on his motorcycle.

The father and son duo started around 3:30 am and drove for four and a half hours to cover a distance of around 120 km.

“There is no examination centre in West Midnapore. We had to take a detour along the route as some parts of Ghatal are flooded and two bridges on our usual route are now under water. We had to start early to reach on time,” said Rupak.

Asutosh Saha’s source of income is the state government’s 100-day projects under the MGNREGA. Rupak, a student of Panchberia Ram Chandra Smriti Siksha Mandir in Ghatal, scored more than 80% in the higher secondary examination.

“We don’t have the money to hire a car and we could not afford to wait for a bus,” said Saha.

Triranjan Kumar Saha, who appeared for JEE at Siliguri town in north Bengal, started from his home at New Kadamtala in the adjoining Cooch Behar district at 5.30 am and reached Siliguri at 11 am. The student travelled in his uncle’s car.

After his examination was over at 6 pm, Saha said, “The questions were not unexpected and I am quite satisfied with my papers.”

He is appearing for the exam for the second time.

