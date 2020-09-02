JEE main 2020 Live Updates: Important developments on second day of exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 paper 1 exam for admission to engineering colleges in the country began on Tuesday. Candidates were seen following precautionary measures, like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, while entering the exam venue.

The exams are being held despite concerns expressed by several opposition parties and a section of students regarding the growing number of corona cases in the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the central government has ignored the “genuine concerns” of JEE and NEET aspirants, who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exam, due to its “arrogance” and is jeopardising India’s future.

The government has however gone ahead with the decision to conduct exam saying that it is important to save academic year of students and their future. Several special arrangements have also been made for the candidates to prevent them from getting infected while appearing for the exam.

JEE Main began on Tuesday, September 1 with B. Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2). It is the first major nationwide entrance test being held since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in March. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.