JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis Sept 3: Difficulty level of exam was easy to moderate, say students

On the second day of JEE main Paper 1 exam for B.E and B.Tech courses, candidates found the difficulty level of questions from easy to moderate

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:07 IST

By Ramesh Batlish,

On the second day of JEE main Paper 1 exam for B.E and B.Tech courses, candidates found the difficulty level of questions from easy to moderate. JEE Main exam began on September 1 with B.Arch and B.Planning papers (paper-2). The exam will conclude on September 6. The first shift exam was over at 12 noon. The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitisers. Temperature of students was checked before they entered the exam hall.

Question Paper pattern:

There were total 75 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

•Part-I- Physics with total 25 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.



•Part-II- Chemistry with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

•Part-III- Mathematics with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board in all three subjects.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 3rd September,2020:

•Mathematics – Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from almost all chapters of Co-ordinate Geometry, Calculus & Algebra. Some Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

•Physics – Moderate level. Numerical based questions were tougher compared to MCQs. One question from AC Circuits required lengthy calculations.

•Chemistry – Moderate level. Questions were uniformly asked from Physical, Inorganic & Organic chemistry. Students reported Numerical Based questions as lengthy specially in a question from the chapter Electrochemistry. Some fact-based questions were directly asked from NCERT.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Physics was the toughest amongst the three subjects. This paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Today’s JEE Main (Paper-1) Forenoon session paper was difficult compared to Jan session as per students.

Students were given plain papers for rough work.

There was tight invigilation as per students.

No errors were reported in the question papers.

(The author Ramesh Batlish is Head of FIITJEE Noida. HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)

