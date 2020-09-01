JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Analysis: Students says questions were of easy to moderate level

Students arrive to appear for the JEE exam at a school, after the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 began on Tuesday with paper 2 for B.Arch and B. Planning aspirants. The JEE Mains 2020 will continue till September 6. The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers. According to reports, before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi.

Here is the first reactions from students after they came out from JEE main Paper 2 exam (Morning session Sept 1, 2020):

(1) In Paper -2 (B.Arch Paper) of JEE (Main) was different from Paper-2 of B. Planning.

(2) The full marks of the JEE Main Paper- 2 was 400.

Analysis of B. Arch Paper.

Part-1 - Mathematics had total 25 questions –Sec-1 had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers and Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section was 100.

Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions –There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section was 200.

Part-III- Drawing Section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. Total marks of this section was 100.

The level of difficultly was easy as compared to Jan session of JEE Main Paper-2 as per feedback from students

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Students reported that Numerical based question were lengthy compared to Jan session of the same paper as questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in calculus and coordinate geometry.

Aptitude – Easy level.

Drawing– Easy level. One question involved drawing an aesthetic composition using rectangles and the other was any one of Highway scene or Portrait of your favourite Teacher.

Analysis of B. Planning Paper.

Part-I- Mathematics had total 25 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section was 100.

Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section was 200.

Part-III- Planning Section had total 25 questions – There were 25 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section was 100.

The level of difficultly was easy as compared to Jan session as per feedback from students.

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Students reported that Numerical based question were lengthy compared to Jan session of the same paper as questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in calculus and coordinate geometry.

Aptitude – Easy level.

Planning – Easy level.

(5) Overall, the paper-2 was of Easy level as per students compared to Jan session.

(6) Students were given enough plain papers for rough work.

(7) Special Observation of students: As compared to Jan session were biometric attendance was taken. This time there was no biometric attendance at Entry, instead a team of four invigilators came to each student during the exam carrying an orange Tab. Took photo of student/ scanned the Hall Ticket from a distance. The seating of B. Arch & B. Planning were in separate buildings.

(8) Students were made to sit on the ODD numbered seats in this session and were asked not to touch the even numbered seats. There was tight invigilation as per students.

(9) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(10) The students were made to leave in lots after 12:00 noon. Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA

(The author is Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)s