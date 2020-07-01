JEE Main 2020: Tips and tricks to crack top engineering entrance exams

JEE Main 2020: Engineering has long been the most sought-after programme to study in India. Considering the changing dynamics of the industry, especially during pandemic, technology is expected to nurture the amplified popularity in coming days. There are over 50 engineering entrance exams in India and JEE is one of the top most choices for students in the domain. While pandemic has shifted the calendars for exams, one thing which has not changed is - hack to crack the exam. Despite other things, the pandemic has also provided more time to students to practice and prepare for the entrance exams. Here are few pro tips to note to get through your engineering entrance exams with ease.

“Focus on: JEE Main 2020 will be conducted for three papers - Paper 1 (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing) and Paper 3 (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning Based Questions)

“Understanding the patterns:A large part of the Physics paper in JEE Mains is dominated by questions from Vector and Simple Mathematics {2-3 questions}, Mechanics [3-4 questions], Electrostatics [2-3 questions], Electricity and Magnetism [3-4 questions], Wave and Optics [2-4 questions], Modern Physics [3-5 questions] and Heat and Thermodynamics [2-3 questions]. These major topics make almost 65-75% of the complete paper

“Key topics to keep in mind:Prepare for important topics that hold higher weightage in scoring which includes Conservation Laws, Laws of Motion, Work, Power and Energy, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction, Rotation Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Semiconductor, Nuclear Physics, and Radioactivity. While these are some topmost topic, good amount of preference is given to Mechanics, Electricity & magnetism

“Build the foundation: Many times, students ignore the fact that entrance exams consist of syllabus covered in 10th and 12th and tend to skip gulping literature from the books. For an example, Chemistry’s periodic table or formulas of mathematics, strengthen the basics of the students. These help in quickly calculating the equation in their head even before they pen it down

“Speed & Accuracy: It is important to master the art of accuracy within time. At times, the questions are not lengthy but, are tricky. In this scenario, they tend to consume lot of time. Try to figure out the quickest trick to solve the questions within least time. Also, this canbe easily avoided if the basics of the students are clear.

“Learning the crucial art of Analytics and Numbers:Work on analytical skills that can help you improve your problem-solving abilities. Solving puzzles, Sudoku and other questions can improve your analytical ability. To master mathematics, one must be able to solve equations quickly with lesser use of calculator

“What to attempt first:Quality of questions matters, rather than quantity. Make sure that you understand concepts by doing quality questions. The syllabus is lengthy (90 chapters, 30 in each subject. Usually questions of mathematics take ample time to solve the complexity of the equations. Complete them first to avoid missing heavy ranking.Also, try to estimate the time to be consumed in solving each question and then decide on what to attempt first.

“Manage your time: Plan carefully and aptly divide the time and complete sections with comfort, by keeping comfortable and realistic deadlines; Don’t be intimidated by the size of the syllabus. Study daily for 5-6 hours and Use Pomodoro techniques to have long stretches of uninterrupted learning.

Qualifying from a top engineering entrance exam in India will guide the applicants to a university or an institute which provides better education and facilities while also giving them a bright future. Many c-suite institutes like IITs, NIT and IIITs of the nation are known to provide the students with promising education and career options. JEE will prove as a stepping stone to thousands of aspirants dreaming of running towards their engineering dreams.

(Author Ankush Singla is a Co-founder at Coding Ninjas. Views expressed here are personal.)