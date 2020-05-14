JEE Main 2020: Tips for preparation in remaining 2 months

After a long anxious wait the dates for JEE Main 2020 has finally been announced. The exam will be held between 17th and 22nd July 2020. Although students have had an extended preparation time ever since we got into preventive lockdown on account of COVID 19 pandemic, in the absence of a specific target exam date, students were finding it bit difficult to concentrate. Now the students do have a specific date in front of them to look forward to. With little more than 60 days remaining for JEE Main 2020, a good preparation is still possible to better one’s chances of securing a good percentile and an All India Rank. Students must have completed their syllabus. In the current scenario, engineering aspirants can be categorized into the following 3 types:

1. Extremely well prepared - these students are eagerly waiting for the exam, but now for them the challenge is to maintain high level of preparedness over the next 60 days.

2. Well prepared but there are several gaps and loopholes - these students are happy that the extended time has offered them an opportunity to fix and uplift their preparation level.

3. Not well prepared - these students have strong IQ and are capable of catching up fast, so this lockdown and subsequent time has offered them a new opportunity, altogether.

So, their entire focus should be on enhancing existing skills and capabilities, filling in the learning gaps, fine tuning of existing skills, developing efficiency and remain physically fit.

Revision

JEE Main is not difficult, rather it is predictable and tricky. Hence, clarity of concept and familiarity with the question type is essential to do well, so revision of concepts is the key. Prepare a list of concepts, topic-wise. Keep marking the concepts which are your weak areas. Revise the chapters of Class XI & XII portionthoroughly. Keep referring to the notes&important formulae.Attend online sessions/video lectures for clarity and doubt removal. Capture all your improvements. Few topics to focus upon are:

1) Mathematics

XII : Complex Numbers, Vectors & 3D, Properties of Triangle, Conic Section, Application of derivatives, Definite integral, Permutation & Combination, Matrices

XI : Logarithm, Absolute Value, Quadratic Equation, Straight Line, Circle and trigonometric ration & identity.

2) Physics

Thermodynamics, Atomic Structure, Radioactivity are common between Physics & Chemistry, so it will offer double advantage. Other topics like Electrostatics, Optics, Mechanics

3) Chemistry

Practice by writing inorganic chemistry, chemical reactions for better memorization.

Topics with lots of information like Environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life should be read several times

Practice

It is extremely important to be in question solving mode. So, after revising every concept/topic, solve an unsolved question. One must NOT refer to solution without an attempt to solve the question. So, sufficient time must be devoted. Identify mistakes and/or weak area & fix them instantly. Do keep a tab on the time taken to solve a question. You have to be quick and accurate too. High speed with low accuracy would prove to be detrimental.Do focus on practice by writing.

Mock Tests

Do subscribe to a good All India Level Computer Based Mock Test Series. Doing so will help you to assess yourself with respect to others. Solve at least ONE full syllabus online test every week. Subsequently appear in All India Level computer based mock test. Solve questions by applying your reasoning and analytical skills. Develop test taking strategy, it will evolve with more tests that you attempt. Also solveprevious years JEE Main question paper bank. While taking the tests students should look at building the right exam temperament, adjusting the body clock and getting acclimatised with test environment.

Performance Analysis

Analyze your performance after every test. If possible attend test analysis sessions by experts to gain insight on the ideal approach required to do well. Map it with your performance. Calculate the GAP. Prepare an action plan to narrow the gap. Implement the newly formed strategy in the next All India Mock Test. Assess the improvement. Subject wise weak areas needs to be identified and revisit those concepts all over again to eradicate them.

Physical Fitness

In the current scenario, fitness goal is paramount. Light exercise, healthy diet, good sleep are the key aspects to remain fit. Take all necessary precaution as prescribed by our government & health department.

(Author Partha Halder is Centre Head, FIITJEE, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. Views expressed here are personal)