JEE main 2020: Uttarakhand govt runs special buses for students in all 13 districts

As Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) starts on Tuesday, Uttarakhand government is running special buses for exam aspirants in every district from the district headquarters to the exam centres.

At present, two buses each will ply in the 13 districts, but the service can be increased if needed. Uttarakhand has over 13,000 aspirants appearing for the JEE this year.

Deepak Jain, general manager of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation said, “From Tuesday till next Monday, special buses will be operated only for students so that they are able to reach the exam centres easily. Two buses have been started in every district as of now, which have a passenger capacity of 20 students in one trip with normal fare being charged at present. The buses will run from district headquarters till the exam centres.”

The official added that if needed, the number of buses can be increased.

The state government on Monday evening issued letters to all district magistrates to ensure that no student faces any problem in reaching the exam centres and that the admit card should be considered as a pass to enter a particular state or district.

The state government has also asked district magistrates to ensure that along with students, the support staff helping in conducting the exam are also given all possible help.

When asked about lodging facilities for students coming from remote areas for the exam, Madan Kaushik, cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said that if students and parents need lodging facilities then the district will make arrangements for that too.

“We have asked the district administration to ensure that the exams are conducted in a smooth manner. All possible help including travel and lodging will be given to students and parents. The exams will be conducted following all the guidelines and safety of students is the first priority,” said Kaushik.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday evening had instructed all the district magistrates that necessary protective measures should be taken for the upcoming examination of JEE, NEET in view of the coronavirus epidemic.

He instructed that the safety and facilities of the candidates participating in the examination should be taken care of. For this, physical distance should be completely followed and the number of students in each centre should be limited.