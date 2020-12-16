LIVE| JEE Main 2021 to be held from February 23 to 26, says education minister

JEE Main 2021:Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has started addressing the students. JEE Main will be held four times- February, March, April and May. The first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26.

This year, major changes like the number of cycles of exam, inclusion of regional language in question paper, a changed exam pattern, increased number of examination centre will be seen. Every year around 8-9 lakh candidates register for JEE Mains aspiring to take admission in to IIT, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

The education minister on Wednesday morning wrote on his Twitter handle that he will announce the schedule, number of times the JEE Main will be held, at 6 pm on December 16. “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned,” the education minister tweeted.

