JEE Main 2021 registration begins today, exam to be held four times

The online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin from Tuesday, December 15. Eligible candidates can register for JEE Main 2021 exam online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Dec 15, 2020

The online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin from Tuesday, December 15. Eligible candidates can register for JEE Main 2021 exam online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window will open shortly. According to the information brochure, the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 is January 15.

This year, the JEE Main 2021 will be held four times. The first session of exam will be held from February 22 to 25, 2021 followed by next three Sessions in March, April, and May 2021. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs.

Check JEE Main 2021 information bulletin

Admit Card for the first session of JEE Main will be released in the first week of January. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift of exam will be held from 3 to 6 pm.

