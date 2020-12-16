JEE Main 2021 schedule, number of times exam will be held to be announced today

Sections
JEE Mains 2021: The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will on Wednesday announce the schedule for JEE Main exam 2021 and the number of times it will be conducted this year. The announcement will be done at 6 pm on December 16.

“Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned,” the education minister tweeted.

 

The minister had on December 10 interacted with students on his Facebook and Twitter handles, to ask for their suggestions and concerns regarding the upcoming exams. In the interactive session, the minister had said that concerned authority will take a decision on conducting JEE Mains and how many times it will be held this year. Till now, the exam is conducted twice every year.

