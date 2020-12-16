JEE main 2021 to be held from February 23-26: Education Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main 2021:Union Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday announced the schedule for JEE Mains 2021 examination. According to the minister, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2021 examination from February 23 to 26, 2021.

The NTA will conduct the JEE mains 2021 examination four times, in February, March, April and May, 2021.

Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle writes, “We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam.”

Earlier during a live session on December 10, regarding the dates to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams, the education minister had said the consultations with stakeholders are in progress and the schedule will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.

How to apply for JEE Mains 2021 after the registration process begins:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’ button

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need register yourself.

Click on ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.