JEE Main Live Updates: Third day of exam today, check analysis, students reactions here

The first shift on the third day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for BTech and B.E. began at 9 am on Thursday. The exam in this shift will be over at 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 3pm to 6pm. National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main exam began on September 1 with B. Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2). The exam will be concluded on September 6. It is the first major nationwide entrance test being held since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in March. Several measures have been taken to protect candidates from getting infected while appearing for the exam.

In this blog we will tell you about the latest developments on Day 3 of the JEE main 2020 exam, along with students reactions after they leave the exam centre.