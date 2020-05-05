JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam to be conducted in July: HRD Minister

Sections
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the fresh dates for JEE main and NEET UG 2020 examinations in his webinar.

The minister announced that the JEE Main exam that was scheduled to be held in the month of April will now be conducted from July 18 to 23 while the NEET UG 2020 exam that was scheduled to be held on May 3 will be held on July 26. Moreover, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted in the month of August. The date of exam will be announced in the due course of time.

“JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26,” Nishank said.

“Over 16 lakh candidates are registered for NEET UG exam. The candidates can utilise this lockdown period to prepare for their examinations,” the minister added.



The minister was addressing the students’ query through a webinar on Twitter and Facebook. He also informed the students that other examinations will be conducted anytime after June 15. The dates of other exams including UGC NET exam will also be announced shortly.

He also advised the students to stay positive during this lockdown period.

