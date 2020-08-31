JEE Main, NEET 2020 live updates: Important developments

JEE Main, NEET 2020 live updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 are scheduled for September 2020. The Supreme Court had rejected the plea to postpone the entrance examinations. Six Ministers of opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court on Friday against its order of allowing NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams despite the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country. The plea has been filled by the ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). The NEET 2020 exam has been scheduled to be held on September 13 while the JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from September 1 to 6.

NTA claims that appropriate measurements have been taken to conduct the entrance examinations safely. The agency further said that over 99% of candidates have been assigned their “first choice of centre cities.”

Here are the latest developments as students get ready to appear for the JEE main exams commencing from tomorrow, September 1: