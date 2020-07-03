Sections
Home / Education / JEE Main, NEET 2020: NTA, expert panel to submit recommendations to MHRD today

JEE Main, NEET 2020: NTA, expert panel to submit recommendations to MHRD today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its recommendations on feasibility of conducting the JEE main and NEET 2020 examination.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(HT File)

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its recommendations on feasibility of conducting the JEE main and NEET 2020 examination today . The HRD ministry had on Thursday sought a report from a panel of experts headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Vineet Joshi on whether the situation is conducive for conducting the NEET and JEE exams slated in the second half on this month.

Candidates have been demanding the postponement of JEE and NEET exams. HRD minister in his video message said that a large number of students were demanding the postponement of JEE and NEET in view of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the JEE and NEET exams. The JEE Main (April session) is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET 2020 exam is scheduled for July 26.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee comprising the DG {director general} NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to the HRD ministry latest by tomorrow.” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asa Butterfield reflects on losing out Spider-Man role to Tom Holland
Jul 03, 2020 15:00 IST
Surge in domestic child abuse during Covid-19 pandemic: Study
Jul 03, 2020 14:56 IST
Hyundai introduces Venue SUV with iMT technology, a first in India
Jul 03, 2020 14:55 IST
Top new WhatsApp features you may have missed
Jul 03, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.