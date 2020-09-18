Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check NTA scores for B.Arch/ B.Planning exam

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check NTA scores for B.Arch/ B.Planning exam

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the JEE Main Paper 2 exam. Candidates can check their NTA scores for B.Arch and B. Planning papers online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared (PTI)

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers that were conducted on September 1, can check their results on the official website by logging in using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared| Direct Link

How to check NTA score of JEE Main 2020 Paper 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2

Key in your application ID and date of birth



Your JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2. The provisional answer key was released on September 8 after which the candidates had submitted representations against the wrong keys. Considering the authentic challenges raised by the candidates, NTA released the modified and final answer key for paper 2 on its official website.

NTA had announced the result of JEE Main paper 1 exams for B.Tech and B.E papers on Thursday, September 10. The examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 for which nearly 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lok Sabha adjourned 4 times after row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis
Sep 18, 2020 19:35 IST
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:32 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check
Sep 18, 2020 19:38 IST
Is that bhindi going extinct? Ask the seed preservers
Sep 18, 2020 19:31 IST
Stuff piling up? You could have gear acquisition syndrome
Sep 18, 2020 19:25 IST
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared, check here
Sep 18, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.