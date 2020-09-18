JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check NTA scores for B.Arch/ B.Planning exam

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers that were conducted on September 1, can check their results on the official website by logging in using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared| Direct Link

How to check NTA score of JEE Main 2020 Paper 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2’

Key in your application ID and date of birth

Your JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2. The provisional answer key was released on September 8 after which the candidates had submitted representations against the wrong keys. Considering the authentic challenges raised by the candidates, NTA released the modified and final answer key for paper 2 on its official website.

NTA had announced the result of JEE Main paper 1 exams for B.Tech and B.E papers on Thursday, September 10. The examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 for which nearly 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared.