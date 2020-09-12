JEE Main Result 2020 announced, here’s how to download scorecard on computer and mobile

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the JEE Main Results 2020. The scorecard can be downloaded from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced, the registration for which will begin from tomorrow, September 12.

How to check JEE Mains results 2020 on computer:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains April/September results 2020”

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Candidates who do not have access to computers or cannot visit cyber cafes can also download their JEE Main Results on their smartphone by following few simple steps:

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2020 on smartphone:

Open google chrome or any other browser on your smartphone

In the address bar, type the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main April/ September Result 2020’

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials

Your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on your mobile screen

This year, around 9 lakh candidates had applied for JEE Main April session exam but only 6.3 lakh could appear in the exam which was held from September 1 to 6. The second session of JEE Main is conducted in April every year, however, this year the exam had to be postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.