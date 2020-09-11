Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official

JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official

JEE Main Result 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main Result 2020. (HT file)

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 at around 9.15pm on its official website. Speaking to HT late in the evening on Friday, a NTA official said that the JEE mains results will be announced at around 9.15pm.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced, the registration for which will commence from tomorrow, September 12.

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE: NTA to declare result around 9:15 pm



How to check JEE Mains results 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains April/September results 2020”

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

This year, around 8.35 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam but only 6.3 lakh could appear in the exam. The second session of JEE Main is conducted in April every year, however, this year the exam had to be postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Sep 11, 2020 19:57 IST
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Sep 11, 2020 20:37 IST
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

Ahead of Bihar polls, EC declares timeline for advertising criminal records
Sep 11, 2020 21:04 IST
JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official
Sep 11, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Fugitive Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, says former SC judge and all the latest news
Sep 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Swiggy’s ‘work from home versus work from office’ post is highly relatable
Sep 11, 2020 20:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.