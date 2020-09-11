NTA JEE Main Result 2020: How to download scorecard on mobile phone

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main Result page will look like this on mobile phone (Screenshot)

JEE Main Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare JEE Main Result 2020 for April/ September session today. Candidates can expect their results by afternoon today. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who do not have access to computers or cannot go to cyber cafes can also download their JEE Main Results on their smartphone by following few simple steps.

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: Live Updates

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2020 on smartphone:

Open google chrome or any other browser on your smartphone

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The homepage will flash JEE Main Result 2020 link on the page after it is declared

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main April/ September’ Result 2020

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials

Your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on your mobile screen

Result login page will look like this

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 in which over 6.3 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was conducted amid strict protocols and proper precautionary measures were taken at the exam centres to prevent the candidates from the Coronavirus infection.