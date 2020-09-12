JEE Main Result 2020: JD-U leader’s son Shubh Kumar is Bihar topper, read his success mantra

Shubh Kumar, a student of Radiant International School in Patna, has emerged the Bihar topper in the JEE main exam, the results for which were declared on Friday. He got 99.997 percentile, and missed the list of 24 candidates, who got 100 NTA score, by a whisker.

What is credit worthy for Subham, is that he cracked JEE-Mains in his first attempt. In the CBSE +2 exam this year, he had scored 98%.

“It all boils down to balanced and consistent study. I studied for up to 12 hours a day, as I had to take care of both Plus Two as well as JEE. The good thing is that JEE preparations cover almost 90% of the board syllabus,” said Subham from his home in Patna.

Son of a JD-U leader and businessman Sushil Kumar Suman and Reena Kumari, housewife, he is now focusing on JEE-Advance. “I want to get into IIT-Mumbai or IIT-Delhi and pursue computer science. I want to do research in computer science,” said Subham.

Subham said that he did a two-year programme from Vidya Mandir Classes after clearing his class 10 board from the same school and he managed both. Shubh had scored 97% in Class 10. He says that he has been completely off social media to stay focused.

“I restricted myself to studies. Self-study helps a lot. Even in school, we enjoyed a lot of freedom. One needs to revise what one studies in the classroom and there is no shortcut. I did a lot of mock tests. I don’t have a habit of moving around. But now during lockdown I have started playing table tennis a bit,” he said.

A happy Subham’s father, who earlier held the post of secretary in the JD-U, said that right from the beginning, Subham was focused to his studies, even as he remained busy with his work. “In Class 8, he had also gone to the USA from school after getting selected for a programme. I really feel proud and thankful to God for blessings,” he added.