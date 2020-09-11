JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to declare results today, know about score normalisation process

JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 today. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be able to download their scorecards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year. However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.

Check Live Updates here: