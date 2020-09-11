Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Results 2020 announced, 23 boys and one girl score 100 percentile

JEE Main Results 2020 announced, 23 boys and one girl score 100 percentile

“This is the fastest that the NTA has declared the results for this exam. Also, this was the exam that was conducted with the maximum number of shifts,” said NTA DG Vineet Joshi.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main Results 2020. (HT file)

Eight students from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam held from September 1 to 6 amid stringent precautions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow JEE Main Results 2020 live updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results on Friday evening.

“This is the fastest that the NTA has declared the results for this exam. Also, this was the exam that was conducted with the maximum number of shifts,” said NTA DG Vineet Joshi.

Also Read: JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile



Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal, and Tushar Sethi were among the toppers from Delhi.



Chukka Tanuja from Telangana was the only girl to score a perfect 100. The others from the state who got the 100 percentile were Chagari Kousshal Kumar Reddy, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi, and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha. 

Anant Vohra was the candidate who scored the highest, 99.84 percentile, in the persons with disabilities category.

“The results have been compiled on the basis of JEE exams held in January and September,” said an NTA official.

Earlier, Delhi boy Nishant Aggarwal was one of the nine students who scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam conducted in January.

Among others in the 100 percentile category were Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Divyanshu Agarwal and Harshvardhan Agarwal from Haryana, Jitendra Landa, Y S S Narasimha Naidu and Thadavarthi Vishni Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra, The candidates from Rajasthan in the top rank were R Muhendar Raj, Parth Dwivedi, Akhil Agarwal and Akhil Jain.

Of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam for entering engineering colleges, as many as 6.35 lakh braved the threat of COVID-19 and took the test according to the education ministry.

There was a lot of question over the Center’s decision to hold the entrance test from September 1 to 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. However, the government felt that further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of students and could lead to a zero year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.