Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister

JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister

The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that Joint Admission Board (JAB) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) exams in more regional languages of India from next year.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main 2021 to be conducted (HT)

The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that Joint Admission Board (JAB) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) exams in more regional Indian languages from next year. This has been done in line with the vision of the new education policy 2020, that promotes the use of mother tongue/ regional languages in school education.

The minister informed about the decision via a series of tweets.

“In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India. The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this,” he said in the tweet.

 

“This decision has far-reaching implications as Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 15:01 IST
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
Oct 22, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Dine-in operations at restaurants likely to be extended till 11:30pm
Oct 22, 2020 16:19 IST
JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister
Oct 22, 2020 16:17 IST
Couple reveal burden of being 1st Covid cases in city, call for positivity
Oct 22, 2020 16:15 IST
Pune administration, hospitals cautious despite vacant Covid-19 beds
Oct 22, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.