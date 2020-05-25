Sections
Home / Education / JEE mains 2020 admit card release date to be announced 15 days prior to exam

JEE mains 2020 admit card release date to be announced 15 days prior to exam

Earlier, JEE Mains was scheduled to be held from April 5 to 9, 2020, but the examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The JEE Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to 23, 2020, (HT file)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice saying that the dates for the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 will be released 15 days prior to the exam.

Earlier, JEE Mains was scheduled to be held from April 5 to 9, 2020, but the examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The JEE Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to 23, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. As per the notice, the release date for the JEE Mains admit card will be notified on the agency’s website.

The examination is being held for admission to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology in IITs, NITs, and various other engineering colleges throughout the country.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Anushka Sharma wish Karan Johar on 48th birthday
May 25, 2020 12:09 IST
Bihar records 180 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 2,600
May 25, 2020 12:06 IST
Chhattisgarh purchased 98% of the total forest produce amid lockdown
May 25, 2020 12:03 IST
After red alert, IMD says relief from Thursday with rains and thunderstorms
May 25, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.