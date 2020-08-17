Sections
Home / Education / JEE Mains 2020 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

JEE Mains 2020 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Mains 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020. The examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains Admit card 2020.



How to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:



1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Karnataka government to set up 16 varsities, 34 institutions in 3 years
Aug 17, 2020 19:24 IST
Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal
Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.