JEE Mains 2020 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020. The examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains Admit card 2020.

How to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references