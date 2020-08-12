JEE Mains admit card 2020 expected in a few days, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Mains admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card of JEE Mains examinations 2020 soon on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains examination will be able to download their JEE main admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will be conducting the JEE Mains entrance examination from September 1 to 6, 2020. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

How to download JEE mains Admit card after it is released:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.