Sections
Home / Education / JEE mains, NEET 2020 row: SP youth wing activists lathi-charged during protest

JEE mains, NEET 2020 row: SP youth wing activists lathi-charged during protest

The protesters gathered outside the SP office and headed towards Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to governor Anandiben Patel demanding deferment of NEET, JEE as students and their parents were concerned about their wards’ well being.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Lathicharge on Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha activist who were on way to gherao Raj Bhawan on Monday against JEE, NEET. (HT/Deepak Gupta)

Police on Monday resorted to lathicharge to disperse members of ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’, student wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP), as they moved towards Raj Bhavan against the Centre’s decision to hold all-India Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) amid the Covid-19 pandemic from Tuesday.

The protesters gathered outside the SP office and headed towards Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to governor Anandiben Patel demanding deferment of NEET, JEE as students and their parents were concerned about their wards’ well being.

The police stopped protesters near Samajwadi Party crossing and prevented them from going towards Raj Bhavan. The protesters alleged that the police had barricaded the crossing and did not let them go towards Raj Bhavan.

Digvijay Singh Dev, who led the protest, said the ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ was also concerned as how forcibly educational institutions were realising fees from parents and harassing those who were unable to pay because of salary cut or job loss due to the pandemic.



Recently, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet had said the Centre, which was in a hurry to hold NEET, JEE, should tell when educational institutions will open after the exams get over and when selection process will end.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is tasked with conducting various entrance examinations, had announced last week that NEET will be held on September 13 and JEE will be held from September 1 to 6. The NTA had also assured candidates of taking measures to ensure their safety during the twin exams.

The agency has also increased the number of exam centres to reduce the number of students per centre and it also claims to have allocated ‘exam centres close to the residences of the candidates’.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Aug 31, 2020 16:32 IST
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

Treat doctors losing lives in Covid fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
After PM’s pitch, Kashi artisans hope to add golden chapter to their ‘toy story’
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Aug 31, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.