JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile
JEE Mains results 2020: The agency conducted the JEE Mains from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examinations were held amidst the coronavirus precautionary measures.
JEE Mains results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 on its official website. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) January and April/September- 2020 examination.
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 declared, follow LIVE Updates
The agency conducted the JEE Mains from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examinations were held amidst the coronavirus precautionary measures.
Direct link to check JEE main results 2020
Also Watch | JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website
List of candidates who scored 100 percentile:
1. Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh
2. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh
3. Y S S Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh
4. Chirag Falor- Delhi
5. Gurkirat Singh -Delhi
6. Laksh Gupta -Delhi
7. Nishant Agarwal- Delhi
8. Tushar Sethi - Delhi
9. Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat
10. Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana
11. Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana
12. Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra
13. Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan
14. Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan
15. Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan
16. R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan
17. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana
18. Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana
19. Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana
20. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana
21. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana
22. Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana
23. Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana
24. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha -- Telangana
The Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.
Read more: JEE Main Result 2020 soon, here’s list of top 20 engineering colleges in India as per NIRF rankings
How to check JEE Mains 2020 results:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future reference.