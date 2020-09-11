Sections
Home / Education / JEE Mains results 2020 to be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

JEE Mains results 2020: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check full details here.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE main results 2020.(HT file)

JEE Mains results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 today on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2020 will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: JEE Mains results 2020: LIVE UPDATES

The JEE Mains examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Recently, the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.



Also Read: JEE Main Result 2020: How to calculate percentile and All India Rank

How to check JEE Mains results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

