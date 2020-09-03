Sections
Home / Education / JEE, NEET 2020: 4 pairs of special trains to run between Sept 4 -15 in Rajasthan for candidates

JEE, NEET 2020: 4 pairs of special trains to run between Sept 4 -15 in Rajasthan for candidates

According to a tweet by Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, the North-Western Railways have decided to run these trains for the convenience of the students.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

(HT File)

The Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan between September 4 and September 15 to help students appearing in the JEE Mains and NEET examinations.

According to a tweet by Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, the North-Western Railways have decided to run these trains for the convenience of the students.

“Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th and 15th September for the convenience of students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan,” Goyal’s tweet read.

A press release by the North-Western Railways embedded in the tweet said that the trains will ply between Udaipur-Jaipur, Jaipur-Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar - Kota routes.



The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Sep 03, 2020 05:17 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

Parents’ emotional support less likely to make teens cyberbullies: Study
Sep 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Aramco delays multibillion-dollar LNG, petrochemical plans
Sep 03, 2020 09:46 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 03, 2020
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.