JEE, NEET 2020: Chhattisgarh government to arrange transportation for candidates

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to all district collectors to make arrangements for transportation of candidates for entrance exams like IIT- JEE and NEET exams to their examination centers and bringing them back.

The arrangements for buses, minibuses, jeeps etc. vehicles should be ensured on the basis of the number of candidates appearing for the examination, the CM said.

Instructions are also given to all the District Collectors to appoint District Nodal Officers for this purpose and coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO) and District Transport Office (DTO) in this regard.

Chief Minister has said in the instructions issued to the collectors that the bus service is not operational due to the lockdown. Therefore, immediate arrangements for buses should be made through bus operators. The IIT JEE exam is being conducted from September 1, so buses will have to be run from August 31 for the candidates.

About 13 thousand 500 candidates will appear in this examination in the state. 5 centers have been set up for this examination in the state.

Baghel has said in the instructions that many candidates will be going to take the examination by their own arrangements, but for the remaining candidates, arrangements will be made by the administration.

Along with the girl students appearing in the examination, one of their parents will also be allowed to travel. The journey will be free and no amount will be charged for it.

Physical distancing must be followed in the transport vehicles. It will be sufficient for the candidates to show their entrance exam admit card for the journey in the vehicle. On showing the admit card, the candidates should be allowed to travel in the vehicle.

Chief Minister has instructed the District Collectors to immediately disseminate the mobile numbers of the nodal officers to be appointed for the transportation, in the media so that the candidates can register themselves for travelling to the examination centers and returning back. The instructions issued also said that vehicles like jeeps and mini vans can also be arranged if the number of candidates is less.