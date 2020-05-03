JEE, NEET 2020 fresh schedule to be released on May 5 : HRD Ministry

Sections
Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will announce the fresh dates for JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. Check full details here.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:33 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE, NEET 2020 latest update (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will announce the fresh dates for JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. With further extension of the lockdown till May 17, candidates were curious for latest update on the examination.

“The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day,” reads the official statement of HRD Ministry.

Initially, the NEET UG exam 2020 was scheduled for May 3 while the JEE Main April session exam was scheduled to begin from the first week of April. However, both the examinations were postponed after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was then extended till May 3 pushing the exam dates even further. Now, the lockdown has been extended till May 17.

The examinations will be conducted only after the lockdown ends and the situation normalises. The HRD minister will announce the revised dates for the JEE and NEET exams on Tuesday.



HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also address students’ queries through a webinar on Twitter and Facebook on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

(with inputs from PTI)

