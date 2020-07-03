Sections
Home / Education / JEE, NEET exams 2020 postponed, HRD minister announces fresh dates

JEE, NEET exams 2020 postponed, HRD minister announces fresh dates

JEE, NEET exams 2020: HRD minister had sought a report from a panel of experts headed by the director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi on feasibility of conducting the exams by Friday.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE, NEET exams 2020 update (HT file)

JEE, NEET exams 2020 : Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced the decision to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations. The announcement was made on the basis of the recommendation given by the panel of experts formed by him on Thursday.

The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27 and NEET examination will be held on September 13.

HRD minister had sought a report from a panel of experts headed by the director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi on feasibility of conducting the exams by Friday.

JEE Main exam was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 was scheduled for July 26.



Large number of students who have applied JEE Main and NEET exams have been demanding its postponement in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a challenge as far as conducting exams is concerned and in India, the scale is huge. Therefore, for the future, NTA is looking at building capacity for holding online exams, which candidates can take from their homes,” an official had earlier said. However, it would take time before NTA has the capacity to hold highly-competitive exams online, said the official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PNB loot case: 5 held, Rs 33 lakh recovered
Jul 03, 2020 20:10 IST
Two more held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor
Jul 03, 2020 20:10 IST
Nagaland bans import, trade and sale of dog meat
Jul 03, 2020 20:09 IST
Murder of 2 cops: Two women arrested in Sonepat
Jul 03, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.