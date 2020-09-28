JEECUP 2020: UPJEE Results declared at jeecup.nic.in, direct links to check scores here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Monday declared to Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had taken the UPJEE 2020 examination can check their result on the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Counselling process for qualified candidates will begin from September 30 for which the detailed schedule will release soon.

Here are the direct links to check the UPJEE 2020 result:

UPJEE Group A result

UPJEE Group B to K result

UPJEE Group E1 and E2 result

How to check the JEECUP UPJEE 2020 result:

Visit the JEECUP official website at jeecup.nic.in

Click on the relevant link to check the UPJEE 2020 result

Key in your log-in credentials and submit.

Your UPJEE Result 2020 will be displayed.

The UPJEE also known as UP Polytechnic exam is annually conducted by JEECUP to grant admission to selected aspirants for diploma courses in the polytechnics/ Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.