JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Wednesday released the UPJEE answer key 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) was conducted on September 15 in online test mode. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the question paper, answer key and their response sheet from the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Candidates can also raise objections against wrong answer key, if any, before September 19, 5 pm by paying a sum of Rs 100.

UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Direct Link

How to download UPJEE answer key 2020:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Online Examinations (Group B,C,D,F,G,H,I & K1 to K8) Question and Answer Challenge”

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and application number to login

The UPJEE answer key shall appear on the screen

Download the PDF and compare your responses

How to challenge JEECUP Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website

Click on the answer key link and login

Candidates will find a link to challenge answer key

After clicking on the link, candidates will have to mention the question number which they find wrong and mention the correct answer ID.

Pay the required fee amount

Candidates will also have to attach supporting evidence to challenge the wrong answer ID.