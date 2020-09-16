JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection
UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Wednesday released the UPJEE answer key 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) was conducted on September 15 in online test mode. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the question paper, answer key and their response sheet from the official website at jeecup.nic.in
Candidates can also raise objections against wrong answer key, if any, before September 19, 5 pm by paying a sum of Rs 100.
How to download UPJEE answer key 2020:
Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in
Click on the link that reads “Online Examinations (Group B,C,D,F,G,H,I & K1 to K8) Question and Answer Challenge”
A login page will open
Key in your roll number and application number to login
The UPJEE answer key shall appear on the screen
Download the PDF and compare your responses
How to challenge JEECUP Answer Key 2020:
Visit the official website
Click on the answer key link and login
Candidates will find a link to challenge answer key
After clicking on the link, candidates will have to mention the question number which they find wrong and mention the correct answer ID.
Pay the required fee amount
Candidates will also have to attach supporting evidence to challenge the wrong answer ID.