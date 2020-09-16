Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection

JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday released the UPJEE answer key 2020. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the question paper, answer key and their response sheet from the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP answer key 2020

UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Wednesday released the UPJEE answer key 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) was conducted on September 15 in online test mode. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the question paper, answer key and their response sheet from the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Candidates can also raise objections against wrong answer key, if any, before September 19, 5 pm by paying a sum of Rs 100.

UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Direct Link

How to download UPJEE answer key 2020:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Online Examinations (Group B,C,D,F,G,H,I & K1 to K8) Question and Answer Challenge”



A login page will open

Key in your roll number and application number to login

The UPJEE answer key shall appear on the screen

Download the PDF and compare your responses

How to challenge JEECUP Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website

Click on the answer key link and login

Candidates will find a link to challenge answer key

After clicking on the link, candidates will have to mention the question number which they find wrong and mention the correct answer ID.

Pay the required fee amount

Candidates will also have to attach supporting evidence to challenge the wrong answer ID.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 17:23 IST
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 16:17 IST
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Sep 16, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

UK to probe China’s detention camps for Uighur Muslims
Sep 16, 2020 17:24 IST
Shahid shares throwback video from Jersey sets, Shami says ‘Well played’
Sep 16, 2020 17:22 IST
England vs Australia live score 3rd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester
Sep 16, 2020 17:23 IST
J-K govt forms committees for panchayats, block development council bypolls
Sep 16, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.