Home / Education / JEECUP Counselling 2020: Application begins for 5th round of seat allotment

JEECUP Counselling 2020: Application begins for 5th round of seat allotment

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP Counselling 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Friday started the application process for the fifth round of counselling. The application window will close on October 31. Candidates can apply online at jeecup.nic.in.

Candidates will have to register, pay the application fee, upload the required documents and respond to queries during the registration process. After the seat is alloted to candidates, they will have to lock their choices for seat confirmation. The fifth seat allotment result will be declared on November 17.

Direct link to apply

Check list of vacant seats

Documents Required for Verification And Admission

Admit Card of JEECUP



JEECUP Rank Card

JEECUP Counselling call letter

Marksheets and certificates of the qualifying exam

Domicile Certificate

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Two latest passport size photographs

