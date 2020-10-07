Sections
JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 announced at jeecup.nic.in, here’s direct link

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020. (Screengrab )

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced the first round seat allotment result for the U P Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) counselling on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination can check the first round seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

As per the official schedule released by the council, a total of three rounds will be held for the JEECUP Seat Allotment process, out of which, the first counselling round for JEECUP 2020 will be conducted exclusively for UP State Qualified candidates only. The 2nd counselling round will be open for all the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam.

The entrance examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.



Direct link to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result

How to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Results Round-1”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEECUP first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

