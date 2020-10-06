Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 to be released soon at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 to be released soon at jeecup.nic.in

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination will be able to check the first seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020. (Screengrab )

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the first round seat allotment result for the U P Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) counselling on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 5 pm on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination will be able to check the first seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the official notice, a total of three rounds will be conducted for the JEECUP Seat Allotment process, out of which, the first counselling round for JEECUP 2020 will be held exclusively for UP State Qualified candidates only. The 2nd counselling round will be open for all the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam.

UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.



How to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link available to check the first round seat allotment result

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEECUP first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP tells LJP not to use PM’s photo in poll campaign
Oct 06, 2020 16:03 IST
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 15:04 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Niti is the perfect quarantine bride at secret wedding to Parikshit Bawa
Oct 06, 2020 16:24 IST
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Shruti says comments on south film industry were ‘misinterpreted’
Oct 06, 2020 16:21 IST
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to protest against ‘anti-worker’ provisions in new Labour Codes
Oct 06, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.