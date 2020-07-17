Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020: JAC Class 12 results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Sections
Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020: JAC Class 12 results are declared. students who have taken the Jharkhand class 12 board examination will be able to check their results at our HT portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020. (File)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council ( JAC) has declared the class 12th/ intermediate results on today on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who took the Jharkhand Board class 12th exam can check their scores on official website or at hindustantimes.com. The direct links to check results on HT Portal can be checked down below.

Direct link to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2020

Direct link to check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2020

Direct link to check JAC 12th Science Result 2020

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab



Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

This year, Jharkhand class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.Around 2.3 lakh students had taken the Jharkhand Board 12th exam.

Earlier, the evaluation process for JAC class 12 exams was scheduled to begin from March 20 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was deferred. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28.

How to check JAC Class 12 Result on official website:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Intermediate Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

