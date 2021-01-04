Jharkhand board examinations for class 10, 12 to be held from March 9

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has decided to conduct the board examinations for class-10 (Matriculation) and class-12 (Intermediate) from March 9 to 26, 2021, in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting of the JAC on Monday. The JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The board examinations will be held in two shifts. The examination of matriculation will be taken in first shift, while the intermediate examination in second shift.”

The examinations for class-8, 9 and 11 to be held in April, a JAC official said. This decision was also taken in the meeting.

Singh said the detailed schedule of the examinations will be drafted in a day or two.

About seven lakh students take the examinations of matriculation and intermediate every year. In 2020, more than 3.87 lakh students wrote the papers in matriculation (Class-10) examination, while over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the intermediate (Class-12) examinations, comprises science, commerce and arts streams.

The filling up of forms for the both the board examinations had began from January 2 this year. Usually, the board examinations for class-10 and 12 are conducted in February. The examinations were extended by a month this year due to Covid pandemic triggered lockdowns last year, which badly affected the educational activities.

In view of the closure of the schools since March last year, the JAC has also revised the question pattern for the upcoming board examinations. Number of objective type questions would be higher this year than the previous years. “There would be 30% to 40% objective type questions in a paper depending upon the subjects,” JAC chairman said.

Jharkhand has permitted reopening of schools for students of class-10, 12 from December 21.

Earlier, the state school education and literacy department had slashed the syllabus for class-10 and class-12 by 40% in view of the pandemic. Many sub-topics in mathematics and science have been removed. Besides, quite a few chapters that students have studied in class-9 have been removed in class-10 syllabus. The same was done for class-12 syllabus. The digital contents that have been provided to the students during lockdowns till August have been kept intact in the syllabus, officials said.