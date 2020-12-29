Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020. (Screengrab )

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com

The JAC conducted the Class 12 compartmental examination from November 6 to 13, 2020 while Class 10 compartmental examination was held from November 9 to 13. The compartmental examinations were held across 1,432 centres.

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Arts results

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Commerce results

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Science results

Direct link to check JAC Class 10 results

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
by HT Correspondent
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

PMC officers refuse to board Swargate-Hadapsar BRTS corridor
by Abhay Khairnar
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
Mumbai Police posts compilation of fave tweets for 5th Twitter anniversary
by Sanya Budhiraja
UK variant more transmissible, but not more severe: experts
by Steffy Thevar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.