Jharkhand CM to address India Conference at Harvard University

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.(HT file)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University in February next year, an official said.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that Soren has accepted the invitation and will give his speech online at the Harvard University event organized by Harvard University India Conference.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM has been invited to Harvard India Conference to deliver a keynote lecture in Feb 2021. Chief Minister has accepted the invitation & thanked the organisers. He will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development & welfare policies.@Harvard,” the Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand said in a tweet.

It said that the chief minister will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development, welfare policies and the work done by the state government during the Corona transition period in Jharkhand at the Harvard university conference on February 20, next year.

India Conference is the largest student-run conference in North America focusing on India, and one of the world’s leading forums for dialogue, debate, and networking around issues pertaining to contemporary India.

