Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP will return by airplane

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP will return by airplane

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni, travelled on the two-wheeler from their village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for D.Ed (Diploma in Education) exam scheduled on September 11.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Gwalior

Jharkhand couple who drove 1,200 km to write exam in MP get air ticket for return journey. (ANI )

A Jharkhand couple, who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife sitting pillion so that she could appear in an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey.

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni, travelled on the two-wheeler from their village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for D.Ed (Diploma in Education) exam scheduled on September 11.

After the couple’s story came into light, a corporate giant offered them air tickets for their return journey to reach their home in Jharkhand.

“Dhananjay and Soni’s marathon travel was a journey of survival, resilience and great optimism. We are humbled to arrange for their comfortable return journey to Godda and thankful to the local media for bringing this inspiring story to light,” said Adani Foundation’s chairperson Priti Adani said in a tweet.



Speaking to ANI, Dhananjay said, “We never boarded a plane in our lives. We thank Adani Foundation for the support. I also want to thank the media for covering my story and supporting me for this act.”

“I want to become a teacher and I am pursuing a Diploma in Education. My husband and family have supported me a lot. We arranged some money after selling our gold ornament but the money was not enough to travel by bus so we decided to travel on the two-wheeler,” Soni told ANI.

“We had suffered a lot while travelling to Gwalior due to rain but I am glad that we will go by plane,” added Soni.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 13:06 IST
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Sep 07, 2020 12:55 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Sep 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 12:21 IST

latest news

TN CM Palaniswami pledges to donate eyes
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Samsung sets a new bar for privacy with industry-first innovations such as Quick Switch & Content Suggestions on Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Two suspected members of Babbar Khalsa International held in Delhi after shootout, six pistols 40 rounds seized
Sep 07, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.