Jharkhand education minister gifts cars to class 10th, 12th state toppers

Jharkhand education and literacy department minister Jagarnath Mahto on Wednesday gifted cars to overall toppers of Class-10 and Class-12 board examinations, conducted by the Jharkhand academic council (JAC), at state assembly premises in Ranchi. The stated purpose of doling out expensive gifts is to encourage government school students to excel.

The minister had announced the intention to gift cars to state toppers when matriculation results were released. The JAC on September 18 declared the names of the state toppers after a scrutiny of the mark sheets. The council had not declared the toppers’ name during the announcement of results.

As per the JAC declaration, a student of SRSSR high school, Saria Giridih, Amit Kumar, who emerged state topper in science stream of class-12 board examination, has turned out to be the overall state topper in all three streams. Kumar scored 457 marks in aggregate out of the total 500 marks (91.4%).

Similarly, a student of Netarhat residential school, Manish Kumar Katiyar was declared the overall state topper in class-10 board examination by the JAC. Katiyar scored 490 marks out of 500 (98%).

The education minister and Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto handed over the keys of the cars to Amit and Manish. “The promise I made was fulfilled today. The objective of giving cars to toppers is only to encourage the children for academic betterment,” said the 53-year-old education minister, who recently took admission in class-11 to continue his education almost after 25 years.

The minister, who sponsored the gifts along with a few social organizations, announced, “From next year onwards, I have decided to bear all educational burden of state toppers for higher education.”

Class 12 topper Amit Kumar, said, “I am very happy with the gift, which I had never thought of. The act of the education minister will encourage many students.”

Class 10 topper Manish also expressed similar feelings. “It is a unique feeling, which I cannot define in words. The gift will encourage me to labour hard for further education.”

Education minister Mahto also gifted a motorbike and several bicycles in his assembly constituency to meritorious students in a separate event at Bhandaridah in Bokaro district on Wednesday. He gifted a motorbike to the student who topped from Bokaro district in matriculation and 340 bicycles to the students, who scored more than 75% marks in aggregate.

Jharkhand cabinet on July 22 approved a proposal to award commendation prize of Rs 1 lakh each to class-10 and 12 board exam toppers of JAC, CBSE and CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) boards in a bid to promote meritorious children to perform better in academics.

This year, 2,31,300 students in Jharkhand appeared for the class-12 examinations, out of which, 1,71,647 passed. Similarly, 3,85,144 students wrote class-10 board examinations, out of which, 2,88,928 students cleared it.