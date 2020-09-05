Jharkhand govt schools likely to reopen for classes 9-12 from Sept 21

The state education and literacy department is planning to reopen government schools from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12, who want to consult teachers to clear their academic doubts.

If the plan is executed, interested students can only go to the school after they get a written consent from their parents or guardians for the same, officials said on Friday.

The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) prepared a draft proposal to be approved by the secondary education wing, which will further sent to the state disaster management for approval.

JEPC officials claimed that the draft proposal has been submitted to the secondary education wing.

However, secondary education director, Jatashankar Choudhary, on Friday said, “I have not received the draft proposal yet from the JEPC.”

Choudhary said, “As per the guidelines from the Government of India, if a student, who wants to consult a teacher for any educational doubts, he/she can visit the school after getting consent from parents or guardians. The school will not call the students.”

A JEPC official, who requested not to be quoted, said the council only provided the technical support in preparing the proposal for the secondary education wing.

“In the proposal, we have suggested that only 20 students would be allowed to sit in a class per day to maintain social distancing. As far as teachers are concerned, 50% teachers can be allowed as per the roster.”

Recently, the state education and literacy department sought feedback from parents through a poll regarding reopening of schools and syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12, between August 24 and 31. As many as 25.76% parents wanted schools to reopen only in September, while 31.74% parents expressed willingness over resumption classes only after the introduction of a Covid vaccine.

Besides, over 82% of the parents, who responded to the poll, wanted syllabus of their wards to be cut short.