Jharkhand HRD minister applies for admission in class 11 as regular student

Jharkhand human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto applied for admission in class-11 at Devi Mahto Inter College, Nawadih, a government affiliated inter college, in Bokaro district on Monday.

The 53-year-old Mahto is re-starting his education almost after 25 years. He had passed matriculation (class-10) examinations in 1995. The minister has been facing criticism, not only from the common people but also from a section of elected members, for his educational qualification ever since he was elevated as HRD minister of Jharkhand.

“Constant criticism inspired to re-start my pending education. Ever since I was made education minister of Jharkhand, a section of people has been aggressive on my educational qualification. Then, I decided to begin my studies again,” the minister said.

A legislator from Dumri assembly constituency in Giridih district, Mahto said, “I will now carry on my education along with the education department.”

The minister will pursue Arts stream. About the subjects, he said, “I am a politician. So, the subject of political science will be for sure. I will choose rest of the subjects very soon.”

On how he will strike a balance between the ministry and regular classes, “Let me get the admission, first. I have just applied for admission today. If my application falls under rules, I will get admission. Thereafter, I will think about striking a balance,” he said.

The minister said he had wish for higher education and he was going to fulfill it. When he was asked, if wish to be graduate in future, he replied, “My first target is to clear the intermediate examinations. Then, I will think of it,” he said.

Mahto is not a single minister, who has qualification of matriculation, but four more ministers in Jharkhand cabinet such as Banna Gupta, health minister, Champai Soren, transport minister, Joba Manjhi, social welfare minister and Satyanand Bhokta, labour minister, have declared their education qualification to be Class-10 pass in their affidavits for Jharkhand assembly polls in 2019, according to the report Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Of the 11 ministers in JMM+Congress led government, eight ministers including chief minister Hemant Soren have declared their educational qualification to be between eighth and 12th pass, while three have declared having qualification of graduate and above, according to ADR.

As per the ADR report, out of 81 legislators elected for Jharkhand assembly in past elections, 30 MLAs have declared qualification between eighth and 12th pass, while 49 legislators of having qualifications of graduate and above. One MLA has declared himself to be literate, while one legislator is diploma holder.

Educational qualification of Jharkhand ministers

Ministers/ chief minister Qualification

Banna Gutpa 10th

Champai Soren 10th

Jagarnath Mahto 10th

Joba Manjhi 10th

Satyanand Bhokta 10th

Hemant Soren (chief minister) 12th

Badal Patralekh 12th

Haji Hussain Ansari 12th

Alamgir Alam Graduate

Mithilesh Kumar Thakur Graduate

Rameshwar Oraon Doctorate

(Source: Association for Democratic Reforms)