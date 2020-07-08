This site uses cookies

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand matric result today at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th or matric result 2020 today. Follow latest updates on results, topper list, pass percent, how to check result and direct links.

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini | Jul 08, 2020 10:10 IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th or matric result 2020 today. The JAC 10th results will be declared on July 8 at 1 pm. This year, over 3.8 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam. The JAC 10th exams were held from February 10 to 28. The council had decided to declare the matric results by the month of May but the results were delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The evaluation of papers began from May 28 and ended on June 25. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, topper list, pass percent, how to check result and direct links to check results.

Follow Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here:

10:10 am IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Last year’s pass percentage

In 2019, a total of 4.38 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams and 70.77% students had passed the exam. Pass percentage of boys was 72.99, while pass percentage of girls were 68.67%.

09:55 am IST

JAC 10th Result 2020: Evaluation process delayed due to Covid- 19

Jharkhand Academic Council had decided to declare the class 10th results in the month of May. However, the result was delayed due to Covid-19. The evaluation of answersheets that was scheduled to begin in March began from May 28 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The answerhseet evaluation was completed on June 25.

09:40 am IST

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020: Over 3.8 lakh students to get results today

This year over 3.8 lakh students have taken JAC 10th exam 2020. According to JAC officials, a totoal of 3,87,021 students had enrolled to take the examinations.

09:10 am IST

Where to check Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020

JAC will announce the Jharkhand Board class 10th result today at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their results online at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

08:51 am IST

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 today

JAC will announce the Jharkhand Board matric results today at jacresults.com at 1 pm. Students will be able to check the results online.

