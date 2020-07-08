Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand matric result today at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th or matric result 2020 today. The JAC 10th results will be declared on July 8 at 1 pm. This year, over 3.8 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam. The JAC 10th exams were held from February 10 to 28. The council had decided to declare the matric results by the month of May but the results were delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The evaluation of papers began from May 28 and ended on June 25. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, topper list, pass percent, how to check result and direct links to check results.

Follow Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here: