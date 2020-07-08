Sections
Home / Education / Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at jacresults.com, here’s how to check matric result online

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at jacresults.com, here’s how to check matric result online

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC is all set to declare the board results of class 10 today, officials said. After the results are announced, students will be able to check their JAC matric results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:40 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Jharkhand JAC matric result 2020 today (HT File)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the board results of class 10 today, officials said. After the results are announced, students will be able to check their JAC matric results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday around 1pm. Students can check the results on the council’s official website.”

Over 3.87 lakh students took the matriculation examination conducted by the JAC in February this year.

Read More: How to check JAC 10th results on HT Result Portal



The examinations started from February 10 and concluded on February 28. According to JAC officials, 3,87,021 students had enrolled themselves for the examination.



Altogether 940 examination centres had been set up across the state where students wrote the papers under CCTV camera surveillance.

The JAC, as per its target, had conducted the examinations in time in a bid to declare the results by the middle of May. On this line, it had fixed March 20 as the date for beginning of evaluation of examination papers. However, the evaluation process was postponed to April 1 and then further to May 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The evaluation finally concluded on June 25.

In 2019, 4.38 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams and 70.77% students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys was 72.99, while that of girls was 68.67%.

How to check JAC 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Levi Strauss warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs
Jul 08, 2020 08:39 IST
Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at jacresults.com, here’s how to check matric result online
Jul 08, 2020 08:40 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares video of her 11-year journey with TIFF
Jul 08, 2020 08:39 IST
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Jul 08, 2020 08:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.