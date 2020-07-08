Jharkhand JAC 10th results 2020 out, 75.01% students pass, check details

Jharkhand JAC 10th results 2020: Jharkhand’s 75.01% students passed in the matriculation (Class-10) examinations, results of which declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday. The boys performed marginally better than the girls this year.

State’s human resource development (HRD) Jagarnath Mahto declared the results at JAC office while maintaining social distancing and hygiene in wake of Covid spread in the state.

Check JAC 10th results live updates here

The minister expressed happiness over improvement in the results. This was one of the best results in past five years. After 2014 when Jharkhand recorded 75.30% results, pass percentage started declining and it went to mere 59.56% in 2018. However, it started improving from 2019 when pass percentage reached 70.81%.

“Results have improved by 4.29% this year compared to the previous year. We have to make more efforts to improve the results further. The state government is trying to revamp the government schools to improve students’ learning,” the minister said.

As many as 3,87,695 students were enrolled for the Class-10 board exams, while 3,85,144 appeared for the examinations. A total of 2,88,928 passed the examination.

The boys’ pass percentage is 75.88%, while 74.25% girls passed in the examination. As per JAC report, a total of 1,80,532 boys took the examination, of which 1,37,003 cleared it. Similarly, of 2,04,612 girls, who appeared for the board exams, 1,51,925 came out with flying colours.

Manish Kumar Katiyar from residential high school, Neterhat emerged state topper with 98%marks in aggregate. Kundan Kumar, Ayush Kumar Hind and Sidhartha Kumar from the same school jointly shared state’s second top position with 97.60% marks in aggregate, while Jatin Raj bagged third position with 97.40% marks.

This year, 1,48,051 students passed with first division marks, while altogether 1,24,036 students passed with second division marks. The number of students passed with third division marks was 16, 841.

“This reflects the qualitative change in the education system here,” said JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh.

He said results got detailed due to effect of Corona virus and consecutive lockdown. “We conducted the examinations between February 10 and February 28. We had planned to declare the results by April last or mid May. But, we have to postpone evaluation of papers due to consecutive lockdown,” he said.

He said after getting permission from state education and literacy and disaster management department, the evaluation of papers were started from May 28 and it concluded on June 25.

Among the districts, Koderma topped the chart with 83.06% overall pass percentage. Ranchi and Hazaribag grabbed second and third position with 80.05% and 80.03% respectively.

Results at a glance

Total number of students appeared for the exam: 3,85,144

Total number of students passed the exam: 2,88,928

Total pass percentage: 75.01

Number of boys: 1,80,532

Pass %age: 75.88

Number of girls: 2,04,612

Pass %age: 74.25