Jharkhand schools to reopen for Class 10,12 from December 21

Jharkhand schools are set to reopen for Class 10 and 12 from December 21 with certain conditions, almost after nine months since they were shut due to the pandemic.

According to an order issued by the state disaster management department on Thursday, the schools located outside the containment zones have been permitted to start offline classes for students of Class 10 and 12 with consent of their parents.

However, the schools will continue to offer online classes for all students.

The schools outside the containment zones have also been permitted to call the students for the purpose of registration for various board examinations.

Besides the schools, all medical, dental, nursing colleges and government training institutions such as Shri Krishna Administrative Training Institute, State Institute of Rural Development, Police Training College, Forest Training School and Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society have been allowed to resume classes from December 21.

However, schools for other classes, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks to remain closed, as per the order.

Schools are closed since March this year in wake of Covid-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns. State government on Tuesday had given approval of reopening schools for students of Class 10 and 12 with certain conditions in view of board examinations next year.

In light of the government order, Jharkhand school education and literacy department will release standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening the schools on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Shailesh Chaurasia said, “We will release the SOP for reopening schools on Friday. We have already prepared it.”

Sources in the education department said, an SOP has been prepared by the JEPC with technical support of UNICEF for reopening schools. Hand wash, sanitization, mask and social distancing will be a strict check-list for students, teachers and mid-day meal cooks in a bid to fight the Covid-19.

Assembly prayers, sports or any other congregation in the schools will not take place. Besides, schools will have to ensure a certain distance between two students in classroom and there should be an appropriate gap between the two benches, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand schools reopened for teachers on Thursday. Secondary education wing of the education department on Wednesday issued an order asking all teachers to rejoin schools from Thursday.

State secondary education director Jatashankar Chaudhary said, “Teachers will conduct the online classes from schools till the institutions open for students.”

He further said the teachers would also look after the schools’ preparedness to conduct classes while fighting the pandemic. Schools are closed for many months. So, they are needed to be sanitized properly.

What all is open

Shooting of films without the presence of spectators

In closed spaces, including places of worship, congregation of maximum of 50% of hall capacity is permitted

In open spaces, congregation with a ceiling of 300 persons is permitted.

All processions, fairs, exhibitions, sporting events with spectators to remain prohibited